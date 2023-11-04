Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Ohio. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#43. Cuyahoga County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

— Length of life rank: #59

— Quality of life rank: #71

#43. Stark County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #51

#43. Shelby County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Length of life rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #15

#41. Franklin County

– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #36

#41. Tuscarawas County

– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #43

#39. Washington County

– Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #37

#39. Wyandot County

– Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #34

#37. Summit County

– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #46

#37. Champaign County

– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #31

#34. Seneca County

– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #61

#34. Monroe County

– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #60

#34. Carroll County

– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

— Length of life rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #57

#32. Licking County

– Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #26

#32. Williams County

– Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #12

#31. Ashland County

– Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #21

#25. Athens County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #76

#25. Van Wert County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #47

#25. Paulding County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #11

— Quality of life rank: #35

#25. Defiance County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #19

#25. Henry County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #17

#25. Miami County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #19

— Quality of life rank: #11

#20. Lorain County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #31

— Quality of life rank: #41

#20. Clermont County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #36

— Quality of life rank: #18

#20. Madison County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #28

#20. Wayne County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #20

#20. Hancock County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #22

#19. Fulton County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #21

— Quality of life rank: #16

#18. Fairfield County

– Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #24

#16. Ottawa County

– Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #29

#16. Portage County

– Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #27

#15. Auglaize County

– Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #13

#13. Morrow County

– Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #38

#13. Knox County

– Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (1.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #23

#12. Lake County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Length of life rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #9

#11. Wood County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #10

#9. Greene County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #8

#9. Mercer County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #6

#8. Union County

– Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #5

#7. Warren County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (2.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

— Length of life rank: #7

— Quality of life rank: #2

#6. Holmes County

– Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (2.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #4

— Quality of life rank: #42

#5. Putnam County

– Average life expectancy: 79.8 years (3.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

— Length of life rank: #2

— Quality of life rank: #7

#4. Medina County

– Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

— Length of life rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #3

#3. Geauga County

– Average life expectancy: 80.9 years (4.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

— Length of life rank: #3

— Quality of life rank: #4

#2. Noble County

– Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (4.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #45

#1. Delaware County

– Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (5.2 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

— Length of life rank: #1

— Quality of life rank: #1