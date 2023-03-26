When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, every task that could adapt to a remote activity did—fitness classes, happy hours, even doctor’s visits—and, crucially, the workday.

But plenty stayed in-person, partly depending on the task or job. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020 found that 71% of people who could do their jobs remotely were working remotely. Still, lower-income workers were less likely to be doing so, regardless of what their job duties were.

Geography mattered, too: Cities were more likely to have remote-friendly jobs, according to an OECD analysis, but many rural areas sought to attract workers who could now work from anywhere.

The shift to remote work didn’t completely end once offices reopened for in-person work: According to another survey from Pew Research Center, 59% of respondents were still working remotely in 2022.

ClickUp used Census Bureau data from the 2021 American Community Survey to rank the counties in Ohio with the largest percentage of people working from home at least some of the time.

Of course, the reason many workers are choosing to telework is different in 2023 than it was in March 2020. In the same 2022 Pew Research Center survey, respondents said working from home made it easier to balance their personal lives with work and meet deadlines. Fewer remote workers said they were concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 than in 2020.

Furthermore, a 2022 survey conducted by McKinsey & Company found that of the professionals surveyed who had the opportunity to work from home, 87% took advantage of it. A flexible working arrangement was even cited as the third-most powerful motivator to look for a new job.

So what is the state of remote work across the country? Nearly 18% of Americans who responded to the 2021 Census Bureau American Community Survey said they worked from home at least some during the previous week. That’s 27.6 million people—roughly triple the 9 million who said they worked from home in 2019.

Of course, the amount of remote workers varies from state to state: Nearly half of District of Columbia professionals worked remotely in 2021, with nearly a quarter of workers in Washington, Maryland, Colorado, and Massachusetts also logging on at home.

In this analysis, ties were broken by the number of workers in a county. Single-year American Community Survey estimates were only available for 30 out of 88 counties statewide, but were used over five-year estimates due to the extreme changes in work-from-home trends over the past few years.

Keep reading to discover where most people work from home in your state.

#30. Muskingum County

– People working from home within county: 3.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 37,987

#29. Ashtabula County

– People working from home within county: 5.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 40,534

#28. Trumbull County

– People working from home within county: 5.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 83,394

#27. Allen County

– People working from home within county: 5.7% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 41,586

#26. Tuscarawas County

– People working from home within county: 6.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 41,863

#25. Richland County

– People working from home within county: 7.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 54,646

#24. Mahoning County

– People working from home within county: 8.0% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 95,592

#23. Erie County

– People working from home within county: 9.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 32,851

#22. Clark County

– People working from home within county: 9.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 60,972

#21. Lucas County

– People working from home within county: 10.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 196,763

#20. Wood County

– People working from home within county: 10.9% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 64,222

#19. Wayne County

– People working from home within county: 11.8% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 52,192

#18. Lorain County

– People working from home within county: 12.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 143,978

#17. Stark County

– People working from home within county: 13.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 174,049

#16. Montgomery County

– People working from home within county: 13.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 247,923

#15. Summit County

– People working from home within county: 15.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 256,865

#14. Portage County

– People working from home within county: 15.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 77,897

#13. Butler County

– People working from home within county: 15.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 181,612

#12. Lake County

– People working from home within county: 16.4% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 119,326

#11. Clermont County

– People working from home within county: 16.5% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 100,163

#10. Fairfield County

– People working from home within county: 16.7% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 73,579

#9. Medina County

– People working from home within county: 17.0% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 94,328

#8. Cuyahoga County

– People working from home within county: 17.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 580,885

#7. Greene County

– People working from home within county: 17.9% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 81,672

#6. Licking County

– People working from home within county: 18.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 84,461

#5. Geauga County

– People working from home within county: 18.9% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 44,629

#4. Hamilton County

– People working from home within county: 19.2% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 402,392

#3. Warren County

– People working from home within county: 19.6% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 118,552

#2. Franklin County

– People working from home within county: 24.3% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 669,122

#1. Delaware County

– People working from home within county: 32.1% of workers

– Total number of workers within county (age 16+): 116,974

This story originally appeared on ClickUp and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.