Counselors available for Sherwood Middle School students after 2nd student death in 4 months

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the 2nd time in 4-months, Sherwood Middle School students are dealing with the emotional toll of losing a classmate.

On May 22nd, 2019, 14-year-old 8th grader Jakwon Sharp died from gunshot injuries following an argument over a cell phone off school property and in the evening.

Then September 19th, 11-year-old “Lizzie” Robertson Rutland was hit and killed following a 2 car accident near her school bus stop.

Cheryl Ward is the director os City Schools’ Social, Emotional and Student Support Services.

Ward says the staff members who go into schools during or following a tragedy like the accident that killed “Lizzie”, work as part of the district’s “care team”.

“The beauty of The Care Team is that we come in and we help talk about that because for some families, talking about death is difficult,” she said.

The service are also available for teachers and other staff members dealing with the loss of a student.