Could you make the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals? Take the sample test

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – How is your spelling? Take this National Spelling Bee sample test and find out.

The sample test is an online version of the actual 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee preliminaries test. It contains 12 round one spelling words, a round two vocabulary question and a round three vocabulary question.

In 2019, a total of 562 spellers took the preliminaries test, of which 50 qualified for the semifinals by earning at least 30 points.

Would you have qualified for the finals? Tap here and find out.

Seventy four quarterfinalists will be part of the spelling bee’s quarterfinal competition at noon on Tuesday, including Hurshil Nittala, an eighth-grader at Olentangy Liberty Middle School in Powell.