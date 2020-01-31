Could L Brands separate Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works? Analysts weigh in

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Reports of Les Wexner considering backing away from operational leadership at L Brands boosts the odds that the company will separate its two powerhouse brands, analysts say.

Retail experts have been examining what could come of the business after The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Wexner was in talks to step back from the CEO role at L Brands and also is looking at a full or partial sale of Victoria’s Secret – the largest of the remaining brands within the company, but the one facing the steepest financial struggles.

The report followed earlier pushes from investors and analysts seeking change as that brand continues sagging even as Bath & Body Works grows.

“If Wexner remains at the helm, we believe management prefers to retain control of both businesses, and see a transaction similar to what it created in the late 1990’s via Intimate Brands as a way to unlock Bath & Body Works value,” Morgan Stanley’s Kimberly Greenberger wrote Thursday, referring to a partial IPO that helped speed the growth of Victoria’s Secret and Pink.

“However, if Wexner is in the process of stepping down, we believe all strategic options are on the table, and there is increased separation likelihood.”

