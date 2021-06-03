‘Could be our busiest week’: Memorial Tournament draws fans to Dublin businesses

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament is back in Dublin. Fans are back on the course at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and businesses near the club are hoping for a big week.

Mark Dombek, the director of tournament operations at The Bogey Inn, said the 2019 tournament generated the most business for the bar and restaurant that he has seen during the event. Dombek said business was not good in 2020, when fans were not permitted to attend the Memorial because of COVID-19, but he has high hopes for 2021.

“For us, it’s going to be pretty big,” said Dombek. “I think it’s going to be busy here. I think it’s going to be busy everywhere. I think it’s going to be busy in all the local businesses in Dublin. It’s going to help the whole city.”

Craig Barnum, the owner of Tucci’s, is also excited for the Memorial Tournament.

“It’s always the busiest week of the year — always very exciting,” he said.

In November, Barnum put a temporary structure over the patio of Tucci’s to increase seating capacity during the pandemic. He believes that could lead to one of his best weeks for business, since he opened the restaurant.

“I would say in the 23 year history of this restaurant, this could be the busiest week this restaurant’s every experienced and that’s because of my outdoor structure,” he said. “When it rains, in the previous years, I would lose two or three days of outdoor dining. Now, with the structure out there, I will capture all of those days and those are added sales.”

The players in the Memorial Tournament will tee off again on Friday, with the tournament continuing through Sunday.