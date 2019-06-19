Coughlin, 81, continues to chase NHRA racing titles

NORWALK, OH (WCMH)– At an NHRA race weekend, you’ll see the black and gold cars prominently featured. You’ll see the name everywhere, from T-shirts and hats to sponsor signage. It’s a name synonymous with the drag racing industry. And that name comes from Central Ohio.

Jeg’s.

Jeg Coughlin, Sr. built his popular auto parts business from his own drag racing days in the 50’s and 60’s. At age 18 he opened Jeg’s Automotive in a small shop in Columbus. While building the business he built his own racing career, earning numerous NHRA race wins over a two-decade career. When he retired from driving, his team continued to race. His four sons all compete in drag racing with the youngest son, Jeg Jr., winning six NHRA Pro Stock world championships. Of course, they all drive the family name and colors down the dragstrip.

Today, Jeg’s is a massive auto parts operation based in Delaware serving customers online around the world. Jeg Sr., now 81 years old, is mostly retired from the day-to-day operations of the racing and parts businesses but he’s still a contributor to both.

This weekend the NHRA runs their annual Ohio-based race in Norwalk, an important weekend for the Jeg’s team.