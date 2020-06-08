COTA to resume all transit service Tuesday in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– COTA will resume regular fixed-route services in the downtown Columbus area starting Tuesday.

Initially, the public transit company had to reroute 14 bus lines because of demonstrations.

Since May 30, Lines 1-12 were impacted, as well as 102 and CMAX. Now, in addition to the regular routes, transfer points will also be held at their regular locations in the downtown area, including the 8 p.m. nightly line-up.

COTA Mainstream will also resume service in downtown Columbus starting Tuesday morning.

Earlier Service for growing workforce

Lines 3, 5, 7, 31, will now run from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. This time begins two hours sooner than recent operation. Line 12 will begin one hour earlier at 7 a.m.

Customers can view the updated timetables right now at COTA.com. Anyone needing help

planning their trip can call COTA Customer Care at (614) 228-1776