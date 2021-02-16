COTA to keep fares suspended Tuesday due to winter weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA has announced fares will remain suspended, Tuesday, due to winter weather.

Due to the level 2 Snow Emergency in Franklin County, COTA says fares on all transit vehicles on all routes will remain suspended throughout the day.

COTA says it suspends fairs to encourage those who must travel to take public transit instead of their personal vehicles, which will help reduce traffic accidents in difficult driving conditions and assist the efforts of countywide snow removal and salting.

For more information visit COTA.com.