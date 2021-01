COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA has announced it will be suspending fares Sunday due to the level 2 Snow Emergency in Franklin County.

COTA suspends fares on all transit vehicles on all routes in the event the Franklin County Sheriff declares a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency.

The no-fare policy will be in effect for the entire day once a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency is declared.

Franklin County was moved to a Level 2 Snow Emergency early Sunday morning.