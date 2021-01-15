COTA to reroute downtown bus lines Sunday due to planned protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA says several bus routes will be rerouted Sunday as a precaution due to planned protests.

Starting at 10 a.m., Jan. 17, the bus lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 102 and CMAX will be rerouted.

“The transfer point for downtown customers will be moved from High Street to the intersection of East Broad Street and Grant Avenue. During the reroutes, no transit vehicles will be in the downtown area until crowds sufficiently dissipate,” COTA stated in a release.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was mobilizing the Ohio National Guard ahead of expected protests during the upcoming presidential inauguration. He also said the Ohio Statehouse would be closed Sunday through Wednesday as a precaution, as well as all state office buildings in downtown Columbus.

The reroutes will conclude once the protests end.

COTA says any customers who need help with planning their trips can call 614-228-1776.