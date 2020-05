COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several COTA bus lines will be re-routed due to protest, Saturday.

COTA officials say for the remainder of Saturday bus lines 1, 2, 10, 12, 102 will be re-routing in the Downtown Columbus area.

According to COTA, this will impact Broad, High, Front, Long, Third, Spring and State Streets and additional lines will be rerouted as needed.

Customers who need to transfer buses can do so in the area of Broad and Grant streets.

For any questions, call COTA Care at 614-228-1776.