COTA suspends fare and moves to loading passengers from rear doors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA has announced it will be suspending fares and loading riders through the rear doors in order to service the community and protect the drivers according to Transportation officials.

The order has been approved by the COTA committee and was signed off by the president. The order goes into effect immediately.

COTA says they will be loading passengers from the rear to avoid contact with the drivers and will nearly lose $165,000 in revenue per week.

ADA customers who need to use a ramp to board, will still be able to do so at the front door.

This will stay in place until the state or federal order is lifted according to transportation officials.