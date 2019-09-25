COTA offering free fares on Election Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA will be offering free fares on Election Day so people have easier access to polling locations.

On Nov. 5, voters can use COTA buses to get to their polling locations throughout the city.

“The action taken by our board today reflects COTA’s organization-wide commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” said COTA President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton. “Mobility should not be a barrier to a better quality of life, and that includes exercising the right to vote. This will be a great benefit to the community.”

The COTA Board of Trustees voted to authorize the free fares at a meeting Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, the board also voted to provide free fares for all veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

COTA has provided free fares for veterans and active military on Veterans Day for several years.