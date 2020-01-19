COTA making a statement with special MLK message

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) plans to make a statement with a few simple words during the MLK holiday week.

More than 300 central Ohio buses will be displaying “Thank you, Dr. King” on their front and side message boards between Sunday and Friday.

“I think a lot of people look at the holiday as a day off from work or school and it’s really a day of service,” explained Jeff Pullin, the public information officer for COTA. “It’s just our way of commemorating Dr. King’s legacy and his contribution to civil rights in America.”

Passengers said they appreciate the bus system’s participation in the community, with other messages rooting for sports teams or celebrating holidays.

“I think it’s pretty cool any time they put something on the side of the bus like that, especially [during] the Ohio State games,” said Jamaal Foxx.

“I think it’s cool. It’s a good way to notify people, let them know what’s going on in the city of Columbus,” Trevon King agreed.

Regular bus rider James Ester said the MLK message is especially poignant because he remembers the social movement triggered by segregation on public buses.

“They treated us like second-class citizens,” Ester said. “Martin Luther King taught that we’re the land of the free. We’re all Americans, too.”

That’s why some say the line of text on buses may send a bigger message.

“It’s because of the contribution of Dr. King and Rosa Parks and other civil rights leaders of that time that buses are available to all central Ohioans,” said Pullin. “That mobility is available to anyone who needs it.”

COTA buses will operate on a normal weekday schedule during the MLK holiday Monday.

For more on how Columbus will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, click here.