COTA C-Pass program renewed through 2025

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COTA, along with Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District (CCSID), and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) have announced the renewal of the C-Pass program through 2025.

The C-Pass program, which launched in 2018, provides unlimited COTA transit access to enrolled downtown workers and residents at no cost to them. The program is funded by participating property owners in the CCSID and MORPC.

“Renewing the C-pass program ensures thousands of downtown employees will have equitable

access to transportation to work for years to come,” said COTA President/CEO Joanna M.

Pinkerton. “This valuable program and partnership serve as a model for other communities to

consider; equitable access to mobility solutions will always be a crucial part of economic and

workforce development.”

Since its launch, more than 450 downtown organizations have enrolled over 15,000 employees

and residents.

Currently, COTA fares are temporarily suspended and when fares are reinstated, C-pass will

automatically be reactivated for all enrolled members.