COTA announces bus schedule changes during stay-at-home order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) issued some changes due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

During the stay-at-home order, public transportation is for essential use only.

Below are the changes COTA announced Sunday night:

Monday Operations:

The following schedule updates will begin the morning of Monday, March 23, 2020

Crosstown Lines which will run at a reduced frequency:

21 Hilliard/Rome

22 OSU/Rickenbacker

23 James/Stelzer

24 Hamilton Rd

25 Brice

31 Hudson

32 N Broadway

33 Henderson

34 Morse/Henderson

35 Dublin-Granville

Rush Hour lines which are temporarily suspended:

41 Crosswood/Polaris

42 Sharon Woods

44 Easton

52 Canal Winchester

The schedule updates which were put in to effect last Friday, March 20 will continue to be in effect:

Reduced Rush Hour lines:

Service is temporarily suspended on the following lines:

AirConnect

Night Owl

The remaining express lines may stop running as early as Tuesday, March 24, 2020. There will be modifications throughout the week as we adjust service based on ridership data, shifting demands, and coordination with essential services.