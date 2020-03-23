Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health issues Stay at Home order for all Ohio
COTA announces bus schedule changes during stay-at-home order

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) issued some changes due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

During the stay-at-home order, public transportation is for essential use only.

Below are the changes COTA announced Sunday night:

Monday Operations:

The following schedule updates will begin the morning of Monday, March 23, 2020

Crosstown Lines which will run at a reduced frequency:

  • 21        Hilliard/Rome
  • 22        OSU/Rickenbacker
  • 23        James/Stelzer
  • 24        Hamilton Rd
  • 25        Brice
  • 31        Hudson
  • 32        N Broadway
  • 33        Henderson
  • 34        Morse/Henderson
  • 35        Dublin-Granville 

Rush Hour lines which are temporarily suspended:

  • 41        Crosswood/Polaris
  • 42        Sharon Woods
  • 44        Easton
  • 52        Canal Winchester

The schedule updates which were put in to effect last Friday, March 20 will continue to be in effect:

Reduced Rush Hour lines:

Service is temporarily suspended on the following lines:

  • AirConnect
  • Night Owl

The remaining express lines may stop running as early as Tuesday, March 24, 2020.  There will be modifications throughout the week as we adjust service based on ridership data, shifting demands, and coordination with essential services.  

