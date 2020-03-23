COTA announces bus schedule changes during stay-at-home order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) issued some changes due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
During the stay-at-home order, public transportation is for essential use only.
Below are the changes COTA announced Sunday night:
Monday Operations:
The following schedule updates will begin the morning of Monday, March 23, 2020
Crosstown Lines which will run at a reduced frequency:
- 21 Hilliard/Rome
- 22 OSU/Rickenbacker
- 23 James/Stelzer
- 24 Hamilton Rd
- 25 Brice
- 31 Hudson
- 32 N Broadway
- 33 Henderson
- 34 Morse/Henderson
- 35 Dublin-Granville
Rush Hour lines which are temporarily suspended:
- 41 Crosswood/Polaris
- 42 Sharon Woods
- 44 Easton
- 52 Canal Winchester
The schedule updates which were put in to effect last Friday, March 20 will continue to be in effect:
Reduced Rush Hour lines:
- Line 13 Arlington / 1st
- Line 43 Westerville
- Line 45 New Albany
- Line 46 Gahanna
- Line 51 Reynoldsburg
- Line 61 Grove City
- Line 71 Hilliard
- Line 72 Tuttle
- Line 73 Dublin
- Line 74 Smoky Row
Service is temporarily suspended on the following lines:
- AirConnect
- Night Owl
The remaining express lines may stop running as early as Tuesday, March 24, 2020. There will be modifications throughout the week as we adjust service based on ridership data, shifting demands, and coordination with essential services.