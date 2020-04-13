Costume company sews masks for COTA employees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The safety of essential employees grows with the number of COVID-19 cases. With this in mind, more employers now require the Centers for Disease Control recommendation of wearing masks.

The demand for masks has risen and buisnesses are helping to produce them. This has been a change of pace for employees at Costume Specialists. Instead of producing costumes, they are now working on masks.

“There was a call for PPE [personal protective equipment] like masks and other things,” said Greg Manger, the owner of Costume Specialists.

Manger knew his business was not , but his employees had essential skills.

“As forty individuals we can design. We can sew,” he said. “We can make these masks,”

Within a few days of realizing and planning the companies new role, production began.

“Last week we were able to partner with COTA, and we’re supplying 3400 masks for their employees.”

Nikki Zupp said the change was not difficult to learn how to make the masks, it was repetitive.

“This is a very simple sew,” explained Zupp. “A six to seven minute sew and I can do about ten in an hour. Our goal is at least fifty per person per day.”

Manger says when they looking for design guidelines they could not find many. He did note the research offered a solution.

“What we found is a two layer 100 percent cotton mask offers a good filtration, and a lot has to do with the fit.”

Manger says this change may have be sudden, but allows him to continue to do what he can in the meantime for his city and most of all his employees.

“As a business owner it’s a struggle to keep everyone on payroll,” noted

Manger. “We’re not making money on these masks.”

For mom of four like Nikki, she can continue to work and know she is doing good for the community.

“It was nice to come back and be helpful at the same time,” said Zupp.

Manger says they will continue to crank out masks as long as they are needed, or until that mandate is lifted.