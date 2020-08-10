COSI using new online platform to get kids engaged with science

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit our community back in March, children haven’t had access to their usual, tangible learning resources. COSI is one of those resources. And even though the science museum is closed, they’re now giving kids access to science every single day.

Most businesses have been forced to find a way to function online and that’s not different for COSI, Columbus’s science learning center and museum.

“It’s like the digital doorway to COSI.”

Josh Sarver is the Vice President of Exhibits and Programs at COS and he says this new transition to online learning has been welcomed with open arms.

“This is something we’re embracing moving forward,” noted Sarver. “The digital experience won’t go away and we feel like it will get even bigger.”

Sarver says that over the past few months their new online platform called “Cosi Connects” has really taken off.

“Science is everywhere so it’s really interesting the amount of people that have come up to us and said we would love to be a part of this and get access to the community through your digital doorway.”

The platform gives you access to all parts of COSI. You can take a virtual tour of sections of the museum that make you feel like you’re there. They have science lessons and experiments posted daily. You can also join the newsletter and get the daily lessons straight to your mailbox.

“It gets them engaged and it gets them inspired,” stated Sarver. “It really transforms their perception of their world.”

COSI partners with organizations across the community to help develop fresh new content as well. This also gives other organizations to get their information and message to the community through their online platform. It’s an opportunity to learn, experiment and grow with the help of COSI in the comfort of your own home.

“It’s ready when you are ready.”

They also encourage kids to post on social media using the hashtag #cosiconnects.

Sarver says this is something they hope to carry on into the future.

If you make a donation that can be as little or as much as you choose, you will get access to COSI Connects Plus. It has extra content and will soon offer a podcast as well. Aside from COSI Connects Plus, the tools are free.