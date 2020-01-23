COSI Science Festival to bring STEM knowledge to all ages

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The COSI Science Festival is a four-day event that brings hands on science to people of all ages.

It’s the largest STEM event in Ohio and organizers hope to inspire young minds to enter the STEM field. On Thursday, COSI recognized one of the 18 Grand Marshalls for the festival!

Dr. David McCann is the newest COSI STEM Star.

“We go from community to community highlighting these amazing individuals who are doing amazing work in our own backyard,” notes Vice President or External Affairs at COSI, Stephen White.

While studying beech trees, Dr. McCann discovered a new species of nematode.

“It’s a small little round worm,” explained Dr. McCann. “The most common people know is heart worm in dogs.”

This particular nematode won’t kill our beech trees but discovering it helps control and treat those infected plants.

“It comes down to safeguarding our food supply and our natural resources,” said Dr. McCann.

He went on to talk about how his background and history should show young people that they can truly do anything they set their minds to.

”When I was 30 I went back to school and worked through to get my GED and so on.”

And COSI is using Dr. McCann as an example. They want to highlight that some STEM careers may not be as obvious as engineering. There are so many opportunities in the agriculture industry.

”Without agriculture we wouldn’t have the food you have your plate everyday,” said White. ”It’s a really important industry.”

The festival is May 6-8 and its free.