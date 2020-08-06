COSI on Wheels and COTA come together to help under-served communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COSI on Wheels, COSI’s educational outreach program for more than 38 years, has joined with the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) to expand the program to help families in under-served communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COSI will provide STEAM learning materials for kids while COTA will provide those families with free WiFi to access and download the content.

One parent, Edwina Flemister, said this is a way that she can learn how to engage with her child who is going through remote learning.

“Great experience, I’m learning something that I didn’t learn,” said Flemister.

COSI on Wheels curbside learning opportunities provide live science demonstrations and free STEAM content through their app, which gives kids several fun assignments to complete each week.



Flemister said this will help her as well as her daughter. She said it forces her to see how and what her child is learning.

“After we get the app and everything pulled up, I’m hoping that my child will also show me how to work, so I can work with her,” said Flemister.

At these curbside learning sites, there will also be a COTA bus, which will provide WiFi for families with no or limited access. Organizers say they want to provide the essential tools to help kids in Columbus communities learn during these unprecedented times.

“We want to make sure that everyone has access to WiFi every single day and hands on activities,” said Josh Sarver, vice president of Exhibits and Programs at COSI.

The schedule for the COTA bus will be Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August beginning August 6 at the following locations:

August 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Location – Starling K-8, 145 S Central Ave, Columbus, OH 43222

August 11 and 13, 11a .m. – 1 p.m.

· Location – South High School, 1160 Ann St, Columbus, OH 43206

August 18 and 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Location – Woodward Park Middle School, 5151 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229

August 25 and 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Location – Buckeye Middle School, 2950 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207

September 1 and 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Location – Columbus Africentric Early College K-12, 3223 Allegheny Ave, Columbus, OH 43209