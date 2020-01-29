1  of  7
COSI nominated for USA Today’s Best Science Museum

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ own Center of Science and Industry has been nominated as one of the best science museums in the country, according to USA Today readers.  

USA Today is currently holding its Reader’s Choice Awards, and COSI has made it way on to that list as one of the best science museums.  

As of Wednesday, COSI was in third place behind the Field Museum in Chicago, and the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.  

You can vote in the poll until it closes at noon, February 17.  

To vote for COSI (or another museum) in the poll, click here: USA Today’s Best Science Museum 

