COSI named Best Science Museum in the country by USA Today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — USA Today has announced COSI was named the Best Science Museum in the country.

Earlier this month, USA Today began holding a poll for its readers to find out the Best Science Museum in the country.

COSI was among 20 finalists, which included Chicago’s Field Museum, the National Air and Space Museum, and the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

On Friday, it was announced COSI had won the award.

USA Today’s “10 Best in the Country” describes COSI like this:

“Visitors can turn into astronauts with the snap of the finger at this Columbus, Ohio museum by riding in a mock space shuttle. COSI offers a wide array of permanent exhibits and hosts a few traveling ones, too. If space isn’t of interest, check out the American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery and Ohio’s largest Planetarium, or maybe take a tour of the ancient stories of the sea hosted by Poseidon himself. Lift a 2,437-pound car with the help of a lever in the outdoor Big Science park.”