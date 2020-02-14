COSI in the running for #1 Science Museum in the country

COSI is in the running for #1 science museum in the country as one of USA Today’s Ten Best! But you need to hurry and vote now — polls close on Monday, February 17, 2020.

COSI is among 20 finalists, which also includes Chicago’s Field Museum, the National Air and Space Museum, and the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The winners will be announced at the end of the month.

USA Today’s “10 Best in the Country” describes COSI like this: