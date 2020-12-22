COSI distributes hands-on Learning Lunchboxes to families

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — About 800 families will have some form of relief this Christmas week.

On Tuesday, COSI distributed free, hands-on STEM kits called Learning Lunchboxes, a previously scheduled meal, toys and clothing to families in need.

In addition, the Mid-Ohio Collective helped with the food portion as they know it’s been a challenging year with the pandemic.

“Before COVID-19 we were maybe serving between 200-250 families. Now we’re up to between 800 and even sometimes 1,000 vehicles coming in here,” said Malik Perkins, Public Relations Manager.

The goal is simple really for both of these organizations, to spread some holiday joy even in the hardest of times.

“We’re here to support underserved youth throughout Franklin County,” said President and CEO of COSI Fredric Bertley.

His company distributed a total of 800 learning kits for free on Tuesday.

For those wondering how else they can help, Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared this message:

“We hope people will make plans over this holiday to keep each safe. Wear our masks and socially distance and keep small groups.”

Though the distribution ends today, Mid-Ohio Collective and COSI will continue to serve their community as long as the need is there. You can visit their direct websites for information on their services.