COSI delays re-opening as COVID-19 cases increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – COSI has decided not to re-open after a spike in coronavirus cases in Franklin County.

“After careful consideration of the current COVID-19 situation in Franklin County, COSI has made the difficult decision to delay its planned reopening. COSI has undertaken this action out of concern for the health and safety of its Members, Guests, and Team,” COSI stated in a press release.

According to health officials, the county ranks at an Alert Level 3 and is currently approaching Alert Level 4.

These alert levels indicate very high levels of exposure and spread of the virus.

COSI leaders say they will continue to monitor the situation along with state and local health officials.

COSI has been closed since March 13. It was scheduled to re-open July 8 for members and July 15 for the general public.