COSI delays its reopening as coronavirus cases surge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI has decided to delay its planned reopening Friday as cases of COVID-19 in Central Ohio continue to surge.

In a statement to NBC4 on Tuesday, COSI president and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley said:

“After careful consideration of the current COVID-19 situation in Franklin County and beyond, COSI has made the difficult but appropriate decision to delay its planned reopening. With the staggeringly increasing cases in Ohio and Franklin County approaching an Alert Level 4 according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, COSI has undertaken this action out of the paramount concern for the health and safety of its Guests, Members and Team.” Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO

COSI has been closed since March 13. It was previously scheduled to re-open in July.

Bertley said COSI will continue to monitor the situation with state and local health officials.