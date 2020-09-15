COSI, Columbus Metro Library, Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library team up to bring reading and science to everyone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI has teamed up with the Columbus Metropolitan Library as well as the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to provide free experiences to the central Ohio community connecting reading with science.

Starting Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m., the program will kick off with a live story time featuring Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine virtually reading the children’s book “As An Oak Tree Grows” by G. Brian Karas through COSI’s social media channels.

Story time with CML and COSI will continue weekly throughout the months of September and October on COSI Connects.

“We are proud to partner with our esteemed Columbus Metropolitan Library as well as the Honorable Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to further ensure that science content from our COSI Connects digital portal is availed to those who need it most,” said COSI President and CEO, Dr. Frederic Bertley. “Literacy around reading and STEM access and capacity are complimentary and natural allies, much like COSI, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library and Columbus Metropolitan Library. As such, we look forward to transforming young lives through this great collaboration.”

COSI’s new partnership with Fran DeWine and the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library will deliver a STEM kit to under-served youth across Ohio. Each new COSI Learning Lunchbox, will include a form encouraging parents to sign up their children ages birth to five to receive a free new book each month as part of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

“We certainly want to do what we can to help kids and parents, as children continue learning in this challenging time,” said Ohio First Lady DeWine. “The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is excited to partner with COSI on this project to help kids in need connect reading and hands-on science. We are all in this together. And we need partnerships like this more than ever to bring creative solutions to Ohio families.”

“Science and reading go hand-in-hand,” said CML CEO Patrick Losinski. “We are so fortunate to have an institution like COSI right here in central Ohio. Together we can help fulfill CML’s vision of ‘a thriving community where wisdom prevails.”

Book checkouts from CML will have special COSI Connects bookmarks included and COSI Learning Lunchboxes will have book recommendations from CML based on the theme of the Lunchbox as well as by age. Additionally, many COSI Connects daily activities will have corresponding book recommendations to encourage further learning.