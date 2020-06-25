COSI announces reopening dates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI has announced when it will be reopening to its members and the public.

According to a release from COSI, members will be able to come back on July 8, and the general public on July 15.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, the need for science literacy and engagement has become more obvious than ever. To help spark and fuel interest in science, we’re pleased to be reopening the nation’s #1 science center. Our guests can feel confident in visiting COSI because we have implemented a number of safeguards informed by the scientific and medical communities, including the CDC and NIH, as well as national museum associations, to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment for our guests and Team,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO. “Only science will put this pandemic behind us. We look forward to welcoming everyone, including the scientists and leaders of tomorrow who will save us from the next global crisis.”

COSI will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with the following in effect:

· All COSI Team Members and all guests ages 8+ will be required to wear face coverings while visiting COSI;

· All guests, including COSI Members, must reserve a timed admission ticket online in advance of their visit to ensure adequate space inside COSI for social distancing;

· All guests will be required to visit a hand sanitizer station as they enter COSI;

· Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout COSI at high-touch surfaces and near hands-on exhibits;

· Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols have been put in place to ensure the COSI building and interactive exhibitions remain as clean as possible;

· Due to restricted spaces, some COSI experiences will remain closed for the foreseeable future, including but not limited to, the National Geographic Giant Screen Theater, the Planetarium, the Gadgets Stage, the Motion Simulator, the High-Wire Unicycle, the Submarine and the Alvinsphere in the Ocean exhibition, and the Mercury Capsule in the Space exhibition;

· Any guests exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes for more) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days are asked not to visit COSI until they are well;

· The full COSI reopening playbook, “Reopening COSI Responsibly: A Plan Rooted in Science,” that outlines the reopening policies and procedures can be found here.

COSI has been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.