COSI announces reopening date

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI announced Monday it will reopen to members and the general public on June 3.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the nation’s #1 science center. It has been a year full of challenges and opportunities emphasizing the critical importance of science and science literacy and we can’t wait to open our doors to everyone, especially the future scientists and leaders of tomorrow who will shepherd us through the next global crisis,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO. “We are thrilled about the availability and uptake of vaccines, and like everyone in the region and nation, look forward to getting beyond this pandemic. While vaccines are readily available, however, we have implemented a number of additional safeguards to ensure our guests feel confident in visiting COSI and have a science, fun-filled experience.”
The science center has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twice before, COSI has announced reopening dates, only to back down due to case increases.
Among the implemented safeguards, COSI says it has added a new, scientific and technologically advanced UV-C photohydroionization air sterilization system to the building in partnership with Columbus-based Air Force One. UV-C photohydroionization uses ultraviolet light within COSI’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to kill and eliminate germs, viruses, and bacteria.
COSI will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10am – 5pm with the following safety protocols in effect:
- All guests, including COSI Members, must reserve an admission ticket online in advance of their visit to ensure adequate space inside COSI for social distancing;
- All COSI Team Members and all guests ages 6+ will be required to wear face coverings while visiting COSI;
- All guests will be encouraged to visit a hand sanitizer station as they enter COSI;
- Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout COSI at high-touch surfaces and near hands-on exhibits;
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols have been put in place to ensure the COSI building and interactive exhibitions remain as clean as possible;
- Due to restricted spaces, some COSI experiences will remain closed for the foreseeable future, including but not limited to, the National Geographic Giant Screen Theater, the Gadgets Stage, the Motion Simulator, the High-Wire Unicycle, the Submarine and the Alvinsphere in the Ocean exhibition, and the Mercury Capsule in the Space exhibition;
- Any guests exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days are asked not to visit COSI until they are well.