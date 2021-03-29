COSI announces reopening date

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI announced Monday it will reopen to members and the general public on June 3.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the nation’s #1 science center. It has been a year full of challenges and opportunities emphasizing the critical importance of science and science literacy and we can’t wait to open our doors to everyone, especially the future scientists and leaders of tomorrow who will shepherd us through the next global crisis,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO. “We are thrilled about the availability and uptake of vaccines, and like everyone in the region and nation, look forward to getting beyond this pandemic. While vaccines are readily available, however, we have implemented a number of additional safeguards to ensure our guests feel confident in visiting COSI and have a science, fun-filled experience.”

The science center has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Twice before, COSI has announced reopening dates, only to back down due to case increases.

Among the implemented safeguards, COSI says it has added a new, scientific and technologically advanced UV-C photohydroionization air sterilization system to the building in partnership with Columbus-based Air Force One. UV-C photohydroionization uses ultraviolet light within COSI’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to kill and eliminate germs, viruses, and bacteria.

COSI will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10am – 5pm with the following safety protocols in effect: