COSI announces Nov. 20 reopening date

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COSI has announced it will be reopening to the general public and members at the end of November.

According to a release, COSI will be open to members and the general public three days a week, Friday – Sunday, 10am – 5pm starting November 20 through December 20. After that date, open hours will be re-evaluated and announced.

The following safety protocols will be in effect:

All COSI Team Members and all guests ages 6+ will be required to wear face coverings while visiting COSI

All guests, including COSI Members, must reserve a timed admission ticket online in advance of their visit to ensure adequate space inside COSI for social distancing

All guests will be required to visit a hand sanitizer station as they enter COSI

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout COSI at high-touch surfaces and near hands-on exhibits

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols have been put in place to ensure the COSI building and interactive exhibitions remain as clean as possible

Due to restricted spaces, some COSI experiences will remain closed for the foreseeable future, including but not limited to, the National Geographic Giant Screen Theater, the Gadgets Stage, the Motion Simulator, the High-Wire Unicycle, the Submarine and the Alvinsphere in the Ocean exhibition, and the Mercury Capsule in the Space exhibition

Any guests exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes for more) with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days are asked not to visit COSI until they are well

The full COSI reopening playbook, “Reopening COSI Responsibly: A Plan Rooted in Science,” that outlines the reopening policies and procedures can be found here.

“We are pleased to be reopening the nation’s #1 science center. We have implemented a number of safeguards, including the addition of a new, scientific and technologically advanced UV-C photohydroionization air sterilization system to our building. This new technology installation is in partnership with Columbus-based Air Force One, to ensure our guests feel confident in visiting COSI,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO. “As we navigate through this global pandemic, the need for science literacy and engagement is more important than ever and only science will put the pandemic behind us. We look forward to welcoming everyone, including the scientists and leaders of tomorrow who will save us from the next global crisis.”

UV-C photohydroionization uses ultraviolet light within COSI’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to kill and eliminate germs, viruses, and bacteria.

COSI has been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.