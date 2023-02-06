COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old Coshocton man died Sunday after a house trailer fell on him.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received just before 1:30 p.m. reporting a man was trapped under a house trailer on Road 47 in Keene Township. When emergency personnel arrived, they found Robert Guthrie under the house trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office states that Guthrie was trying to move a house trailer and while he was beneath it, the jack holding it up slipped which caused the trailer to fall on him.

No further information is known at this time.