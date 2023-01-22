CRAWFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One child is dead after a crash involving a four-wheeler early Sunday morning in Crawford Township, Coshocton County.

According to a Facebook post on the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office page, deputies responded to a 911 call just after 3 a.m. for a crash at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231.

The sheriff’s office said two juveniles were on a four-wheeler on TR 231 when the driver failed to make a turn, sending the vehicle off the right side of the road and hitting a tree. Both juveniles were thrown from the four-wheeler.

One of the juveniles was pronounced dead at the scene. The second juvenile was taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where they were treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identities of the victims.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Baltic Fire Department, Coshocton County EMS, and Prince’s Wrecker Service responded to the scene.