FRESNO, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old girl drowned in a creek in Fresno, Ohio, Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a 911 call for a possible drowning on the 55000 block of Township Road 175 at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, the child appeared to have fallen into a creek and was unresponsive. Coshocton County EMS responded to the scene and took the child to Genesis Coshocton Medical Center. The child was later flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.