UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which issues the alerts, did not offer any details.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert is issued for the eastern portions of central Ohio after a child was abducted from Summit County Sunday afternoon.

The alert covers Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Holmes, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.

Carson Eckel

Sean Christopher Eckel

Sean Christopher Eckel, 31, is accused of abducting 5-year-old Carson Eckel from a home on Barbara Avenue in Akron at approximately 6 p.m.

Carson Eckel is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. Carson has blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shirt, and black and red tennis shoes.

Sean Christopher Eckel is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Sean Christopher Eckel is accused of taking the child on foot and there is no suspect vehicle information listed in the alert.

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 911.