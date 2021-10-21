COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Coshocton city teachers have filed a notice with the State Employment Relations Board of their intent to strike and picket.

The strike could go into effect on 12:01 a.m. November 1 unless the teachers reach a contract agreement with the Coshocton City School District’s Board of Education.

The two parties disagree on an economic package that teachers say is needed to attract and retain high-quality educators for Coshocton’s students.

“Throughout the pandemic, the District has praised the work of educators as essential, but at the bargaining table, we have been treated as expendable,” said Barb Snyder with the Coshocton City Education Association. “Our educators, students and the entire community deserve a fair contract for CCEA.”

Snyder is scheduled to address the Coshocton City School Board Thursday evening.

The board of education has not yet issued a statement.