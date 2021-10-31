COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing the teachers of the Coshocton City School District said it has approved a two-year agreement, avoiding a strike planned for 12:01 a.m. Monday.

In a statement released by the Coshocton City Education Association (CCEA), members “voted overwhelmingly” to approve the deal.

The Coshocton City School Board is expected to vote on the contract at its next scheduled meeting on Nov. 18, if not sooner, the CCEA statement said.

CCEA and the board reached the tentative agreement Friday.

CCEA spokesperson Barb Snyder released the following statement after Sunday’s vote:

“The CCEA membership is happy to have reached this agreement with the Board and acknowledge that our success would not have been possible without the help and support of so many parents, community members, organized labor, and local businesses. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, CCEA will return to the bargaining table next year to determine wages and insurance for the second year of the contract. “We are confident that with the community’s continued support, we won’t find ourselves in this same position. The outpouring of love and support really showed us that educators are essential!” Coshocton City Education Assocation spokesperson Barb Snyder

The details of the tentative agreement have not been released.