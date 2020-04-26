Coshocton sheriff’s office investigating home invasion

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five suspects who they said took part in a home invasion Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the five suspects entered a residence on the 700 block of Orange Street at approximately 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

A shot was fired inside the residence, the sheriff’s office said, but no one was hit. The suspects then fled the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Minor injuries were reported from the incident.

Deputies are continuing to search for the suspects, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coshocton Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.