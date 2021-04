COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old woman has been reported missing from Coshocton, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Brianna Ratliff, from Coshocton, was last seen Thursday at approximately 7:40 p.m. when she said she was going to the Pit Stop gas station.

Brianna was last seen wearing a brown coat, white hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.