COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new Miss Ohio has been crowned and is ready to take on the roll and “change the world.”

Madison Miller, 23, competed in the scholarship program on Saturday in Mansfield at the Renaissance Theatre as Miss North Coast, earning the duties of Miss Ohio, along with a $10,000 scholarship. Throughout the week, Miller also won the talent preliminary playing Sonata in B Minor K27 on the piano and several other scholarships.

“When they called my name, I almost passed out,” Miller said. “Immediately, when I looked back to look at my roommate, I turn back to the audience and I found my mom and I kept saying “mom, we did it!”

Miller, a native of Coshocton, is her hometown’s first-ever Miss Ohio as she competed for the third time. She was even welcomed back home to Coshocton on Sunday, as the city held a welcome home parade to show their support.

“I was so honored,” Miller said. “It was a very overwhelming experience, but there was nothing else I wanted to do on my first day than to come home.”

Miss Ohio Pageant 2023 Mansfield, OH (Courtesy: Sylvart Photography Studio)

Along with her passion to help the community and inspire others, Miller also has a 501c3 non-profit organization called The Veteran Narrative. She uses her platform to help provide an empowering environment for veterans to share their testimonies.

“My main mission is to be bridging the gap between veterans and the community,” Miller said. “Through coffee conversations, making thank you cards together and partnering with organizations like the United States Library of Congress, local libraries and local schools.”

As of now, there isn’t a set date or location for the Miss America competition. As Miller prepares to compete for the title, her plans include to empower Ohioans with hope.

“I want to be able to be not only that Miss Ohio that helps veterans, but the Miss Ohio that inspires these communities,” Miller said.

As she was inspired by Matti-Lynn Chrisman, Miss Ohio 2018, that’s when Miller knew she wanted to get involved in the program and make a difference.

“I really want to make a conscious effort of getting in those small towns to bring that spirit of Miss Ohio, that spirit of Miss America so that there can be other young women who are just like me in 2018 that saw her and join the organization, ready to make a change in the world.”

