COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found dead after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening.

58-year-old Mark Hepner of Coshocton lost control of his 2019 Harley Davidson at the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Township, about 10 miles south of Coshocton.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Hepner was traveling south at around 5:40 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and was ejected from his seat.

A Conesville Fire crew and Coshocton County EMS found Hepner with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coshocton County Coroner.