Coshocton man charged with child endangerment after 2-month-old suffers head trauma

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Coshocton man is facing child abuse charges in connection to a two-month-old who was treated for injuries at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Cristofer Wethy was charged with child endangerment, a second-degree felony on Oct. 17 after the Coshocton County Job and Family Services contacted the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a 2-month-old child from our county that was at Nationwide Children’s Hospital showing signs of internal head trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wethy could face additional charges once the Coshocton County Prosecutor reviews the case.

Assisting the sheriff’s office with this case are the Coshocton County Children Services, Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Child Abuse Team and the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by your Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.