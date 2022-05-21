COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton Fire Department announced Saturday that a lightning strike was “likely” the cause of a fire that burned through the roof of the century-old Grace Methodist Church on Friday morning.

In a press release, the fire department stated the “likely” cause was determined through witness accounts and with assistance from the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh.

NBC4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza confirmed lightning in that area at the time the fire broke out.

Starting around 10 a.m., the fire grew big enough that the Coshocton Fire Department said it sent out multiple alarms for around 70 firefighters to respond to it. Photos sent to NBC4 showed open flames and smoke billowing out from the roof of Grace Methodist Church. Additional photos illustrated the sheer size of the columns of smoke.

Coshocton Fire confirmed there were no injuries reported and that the Church was vacant at the time of the fire.

Despite the fire, the reverend said the congregation will gather for services at 10 a.m. Sunday, at the Canal Lewisville United Methodist Church.

“Even though the church building is gone, God is still with us,” Quillen said.