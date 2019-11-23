Corrections officer sentenced for smuggling drugs, tobacco into prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A longtime corrections officer at an eastern Ohio correctional facility will spend up to 30 months in prison for smuggling contraband into the facility.

Alfred M. Horvath, 59, of Shadyside, was sentenced Friday for smuggling tobacco, oxycodone pills, and Suboxone strips into the Belmont Correctional Institution while he was employed there.

According to court documents, from 2015 through 2018, Horvath took cash from multiple inmates as well as from people on the outside in exchange for smuggling the prohibited items.

On several occasions, Horvath was paid between $500 and $1,000 for each smuggling incident, according to court documents.

Horvath would make contact with inmates’ representatives outside the prison in locations in southern Ohio and elsewhere. These representatives would give Horvath with the drugs as well as the money he was paid, court documents stated.

Horvath admitted to smuggling or agreeing to smuggle at least 300 oxycodone pills and several thousand Suboxone strips.

Suboxone is a prescription drug often used to help opioid addicts kick their habits.

Horvath pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to distribute and to possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances.