Corrected replacement ballots should be coming within 72 hours, says BOE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Board of Elections announced today that voters who may have received an incorrect ballot will get a replacement.

Right now, the Board of Elections is working to print and prepare the mailing of 49,669 replacement ballots to Franklin County voters. “We expect those ballots to begin delivery within 72 hours,” it said in a media release.

BlueCrest, the vendor supporting the board, has taken responsibility for the ballot error. Additionally, BlueCrest says that some of the 49,669 ballots may have been correct, the release said.

Stringent tracking measures are in place to guarantee that a voter can only cast one vote. According to the Board of Elections, this is how it works:

• Redundancies are built into our system to ensure every voter is allotted only one voted ballot

• Sorting systems will drop out and not accept any replacement ballots that are submitted if a voter has already voted in person

• Nightly runs are issued to check all incoming ballots against earlier submissions or a vote cast in person

• Election Day voting of anyone who has an active absentee ballot MUST vote provisionally