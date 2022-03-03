COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old who died in a confrontation with police at St. Ann’s Hospital last April was shot 20 times by police during the encounter, according to the Franklin County coroner.

Miles Jackson, who was brought to the emergency room in Westerville after passing out in his vehicle, was shot 20 times in the head, chest, abdomen and legs following a pat down that turned fatal, according to a Thursday report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

Body camera footage released in April showed police officers searching Jackson’s pockets and putting his belongings into bags for storage.

During the search, officers discovered something hidden in Jackson’s pants but struggled to retrieve the item. A struggle ensued, and police used a Taser on Jackson.

A gun fired from Jackson’s pocket, and Columbus police officer Andrew Howe responded by firing one shot — but his gun jammed, according to body camera footage.

Police ordered Jackson to put his hands in the air several dozen times over the course of five minutes, and at one point, Jackson told officers that he was leaning on the gun in his pocket.

After police used a Taser on Jackson for a second time, a gun was fired, followed by a series of gunshots.

Less than a minute after shots were fired, Jackson received medical attention and was taken from the hospital room. Body camera footage showed a gun left behind, covered in blood.

The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.