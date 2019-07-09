Coroner: Surge of overdose deaths in Franklin Co. during 24-hour period

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County had a surge of overdose deaths on Monday.

According to Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, starting Monday morning, and up until Monday night, there were six apparent overdose deaths in the Central Ohio area.

The deaths occurred in the 43224, 43123, 43228, 43222, 43214, and 43229 zip codes.

Dr. Ortiz says there have been a total of nine overdose deaths within a 48-period, starting Saturday.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office is conducting tests to confirm if the overdose deaths are fentanyl related.

“For those Franklin County residents with family or friends that might be at risk for an overdose, please take the necessary steps to have Naloxone available for them. Naloxone is a lifesaving tool used for opiate overdoses. The general public can obtain naloxone at any pharmacy without a prescription, at a cost, or by using their health insurance,” the coroner’s office released in a statement.

For more information on Naloxone or fentanyl testing strips go to Columbus.gov/publichealth