Coroner says Andre’ Hill died of multiple gunshot wounds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A preliminary autopsy report from the Franklin County coroner said that Andre’ Hill died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The report, released Monday, lists the manner of death as homicide and the preliminary cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. A full report is expected in 12-14 weeks.

Hill was shot last Tuesday by Columbus police officer Adam Coy. A termination hearing for Coy took place earlier Monday, and the state BCI is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting.

Hill was a guest at a house in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive when police responded to a non-emergency call. He emerged from an open garage with a phone in his hand when Coy shot him. Hill was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he died.

Because Coy did not switch on his body camera until after the shooting and because he did not offer Hill immediate medical help, Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have called for Coy’s terminiation. The criminal investigation is separate.