COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has released its finding on the death of a man charged with the murders of two men he met on a social media app.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz released Monday that Talent Bradley, 19, died by suicide while in a single-person cell in the downtown Columbus jail on Dec. 27.

Bradley was accused of the killing of 62-year-old Robert Goodrich of Mohican Way in Westerville on May 26, 2021. That same day, the body of 63-year-old Randy Gwirtz of Columbus was found on Fahlander Drive South. He had also been stabbed to death.

Law enforcement officials had said Bradley met both men on the dating app Grindr.

Westerville police say they were able to find Bradley based on neighborhood video surveillance of his red Honda Civic, which police located at his residence.

With Bradley’s death, the case has been dropped.