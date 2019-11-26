Coroner: Missing Mansfield woman died from ‘multiple gunshot wounds’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger says Kyla Hayton died as a result of “multiple gunshot wounds.” Harshbarger says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner announced the preliminary results of the autopsy Tuesday, noting Hayton was five months pregnant when she was killed. “The child died because she died. Obviously too young to survive outside the womb. Child died not from injuries sustained, but because mother sustained injuries.”

He would not elaborate on where Hayton was shot. He added that while he can determine if the same weapon was used to shoot both Hayton and her boyfriend Todd Burkhart, Dayton Police will decide if that information will be released.

Harshbarger says further testing and toxicology reports will be conducted over the next month or so, but adds investigators already have enough information to pursue additional charges. “For that part we have the information we need, for instance a homicide charge, a murder charge, we have that information. The rest will be more complete information for trial.”

Hayton was found dead in a home in the 900 block of Stewart Street Monday. Her boyfriend, Todd Burkhart, was found dead three days prior nearby.

Police detectives had been working nonstop to find the couple since their car was located last week, even enlisting the help of federal partners to assist in searching the vast number of abandoned homes in the area.